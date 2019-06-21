UFC Greenville Weigh-in Results: Moicano & Jung Make Weight

The UFC Greenville weigh-in results are underway.

Tomorrow night (June 22), UFC Greenville will be held inside the Be Secours Wellness Arena in South Carolina. In the main event, featherweights Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung will collide. John Lineker was expected to compete on the card against Rob Font, but was forced to pull out.

Peep live results for the UFC Greenville weigh-ins below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Renato Moicano (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Randy Brown (170.5)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125)

Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Kevin Holland (186)

Prelims (ESPN+)