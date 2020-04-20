UFC Hall Of Famer B.J. Penn Unsure If He Will Keep Fighting

Former UFC lightweight king B.J. Penn doesn’t know if he will retire from MMA competition again.

Penn was last seen in action back in May 2019. He suffered a submission loss to Ryan Hall. “The Prodigy” was booked to take on Nik Lentz later on but UFC president Dana White decided not to put Penn in future bouts after footage surfaced of a brawl in Hawaii.

B.J. Penn Hasn’t Decided If He Will Keep Fighting

Speaking to fans during an Instagram live chat, Penn revealed that he’s unsure if he will continue to fight (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It takes a lot of work,” Penn said on a recent Instagram Live chat with longtime coach Jason Parillo. “It takes too much. Too much (expletive) work. At this age, it just takes too much (expletive) work. You never know what’s going to happen, but it takes so much work.”

“There’s so much people telling me to fight again,” Penn said. “Other people telling me don’t fight again. It’s a lot to take in.”

Penn is a UFC Hall of Famer. There was a time when “The Prodigy” was considered to be one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world. He tore through the 155-pound division, defeating the likes of Sean Sherk, Joe Stevenson, Kenny Florian, Diego Sanchez, and much more. He even captured welterweight gold, stunning Matt Hughes via submission.

In his last eight outings, Penn has gone 0-7-1. He hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2010. Penn has retired in the past but he ended up returning. Time will tell whether or not he decides to keep fighting or hang up his gloves for good.

Whatever the decision ends up being, be sure to keep it locked on MMA News as we’ll be updating you on the latest with Penn’s fighting future.