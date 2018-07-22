UFC Hamburg Video Highlights: Abu Azaitar Defeats Vitor Miranda

Making your Octagon debut on a main card is always nice, particularly when you’re able to come out with the W, which is what Abu Azaitar did Sunday at UFC Hamburg by picking up the unanimous decision victory over Vitor Miranda. Azaitar now moves to 14-2-1 and has won nine straight fights.

It was a grinding contest from the start, with Azaitar having the stronger gas tank of the two in the second half of the fight. Check out some of the action from this middleweight bout below:

Azaitar lands and has Miranda wobbled at the end of the round! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/nqxBqh5TpW — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018

MMA News has been providing live coverage of UFC Hamburg. We’re rolling out live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.