UFC Hamburg Bonuses, Attendance, & Live Gate Revealed

The UFC Hamburg bonuses, attendance, and live gate have been released.

Earlier today (July 22), UFC Hamburg took place inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight scrap between former UFC 205-pound champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Anthony Smith. In the end, it was Smith who scored a vicious first-round knockout victory.

The co-main event saw Corey Anderson go one-on-one with former light heavyweight title challenger Glover Teixeira. Many would argue that this was Anderson’s most complete performance. “Overtime” stood out of the way of Teixeira’s power and outmatched him in the wrestling department. Anderson even dropped Teixeira and kept finding a home for the uppercut. Anderson won the fight via unanimous decision.

Two “Performance of the Night” bonuses were given and there was no doubt that Smith would become $50,000 richer. His brutal knockout over Rua is sure to be on highlight reels to promote his fights going forward. Joining him is Manny Bermudez, who scored a first-round submission win over Davey Grant.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to a main card bout between Danny Roberts and David Zawada. The two were exhausted at times, but that never stopped them from trying to gain dominant positions. The two exchanged punches, scrambled on the ground, and battled for position throughout the fight. In the end it was Roberts who was awarded the split decision victory.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 7,798. The live gate was $750,000. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Hamburg. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the choice of bonus winners for UFC Hamburg?