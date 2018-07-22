UFC Hamburg Video Highlights: Manny Bermudez Smokes Davey Grant

Manny Bermudez continues his tear in the bantamweight division.

Earlier today (July 22), Bermudez went one-on-one with Davey Grant. It didn’t take long for Bermudez to find the chin of his opponent. He dropped Grant just 19 seconds into the fight. From there, Bermudez put his opponent to sleep with a triangle.

The win improves Bermudez’s perfect professional mixed martial arts record to 12-0. It’s a disappointing outing for Grant, who hadn’t been inside the Octagon since Oct. 2016. For the first time in his career, “Dangerous” has dropped two losses in a row.

Check out the finish below courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter account:

WHAT. A. SEQUENCE.@_MannyBermudez drops Grant with a right hand, then shows off his SLICK submission skills to put him away. WOW! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/XK8ebRvIPK — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018

