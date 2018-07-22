UFC Hamburg Highlights: Nasrat Haqparast Dismantles Marc Diakiese

Nasrat Haparast has proven that that he belongs in the UFC.
In the opening bout on the UFC Hamburg main card airing on FS1, Nasrat Haqparast picked up the one-sided unanimous decision over Marc Diakiese (30-27 x2 & 30-26). Nasrat came into the bout as a +161 underdog, yet consistently outstruck Diakiese throughout the entire fight.
Diakiese had no answer for Haqparast’s steady onslaught and forward pressure, as the 22-year old performed beyond his years to move to 1-1 in the UFC and 9-2 in his professional career.
