UFC Hamburg Live Results: Shogun vs. Smith

This morning (Sun. July 22, 2018) the UFC is in Hamburg, Germany for UFC Fight Night 134.
In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will take on young rising prospect Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. The co-main event features another 205-pound match-up between two of the division’s best, Glover Teixeira and Corey Anderson.
Make sure to stick with MMA News throughout the morning for coverage of UFC Hamburg, and follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com
Main Card:
- Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith
- Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson
- Middleweight: Abu Azaitar vs. Vitor Miranda
- Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura
- Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada
- Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Preliminary Card:
- Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Nick Hein
- Welterweight: Bartosz Fabinski vs. Emil Meek
- Featherweight: Nad Narimani vs Khalid Taha
- Light heavyweight: Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez
- Light heavyweight: Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic
- Bantamweight: Pingyuan Liu vs. Damian Stasiak
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Hamburg begins at 10:30 A.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**