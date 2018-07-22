UFC Hamburg Live Results: Shogun vs. Smith

This morning (Sun. July 22, 2018) the UFC is in Hamburg, Germany for UFC Fight Night 134.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will take on young rising prospect Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. The co-main event features another 205-pound match-up between two of the division’s best, Glover Teixeira and Corey Anderson.

Main Card:

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson

Middleweight: Abu Azaitar vs. Vitor Miranda

Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Nick Hein

Welterweight: Bartosz Fabinski vs. Emil Meek

Featherweight: Nad Narimani vs Khalid Taha

Light heavyweight: Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez

Light heavyweight: Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

Bantamweight: Pingyuan Liu vs. Damian Stasiak

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Hamburg begins at 10:30 A.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**