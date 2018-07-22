UFC Hamburg Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once the UFC Hamburg action has wrapped up, be sure to catch the post-fight press conference.

Today (July 22), former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will go one-on-one with Anthony Smith. Plus, the co-main event features a bout between former UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira taking on late replacement Corey Anderson.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. It’s hard to imagine that all four fighters can walk away unscathed, but fingers crossed. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News has been providing live coverage of UFC Hamburg card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 5:15 p.m. ET.