UFC Hamburg Reebok Fighter Payouts: Stefan Struve Tops List

UFC Hamburg is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) took place on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m. E while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at noon ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua ($15,000) vs. Anthony Smith ($10,000) in a light heavyweight showdown served as the main event while Glover Teixeira ($10,000) vs. Corey Anderson ($10,000) in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Vitor Miranda ($5,000) vs. Abu Azaitar ($3,500) in a middleweight bout, Stefan Struve ($20,000) vs. Marcin Tybura ($5,000) in a heavyweight bout, Nasrat Haqparast ($3,500) vs. Marc Diakiese ($5,000) in a lightweight bout, and Danny Roberts ($5,000) vs. David Zawada ($3,500) in a welterweight bout.

Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic in a featherweight bout served as the main event of the preliminary card.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Anthony Smith: $10,000 def. Mauricio Rua: $15,000

Corey Anderson: $10,000 def. Glover Teixeira: $10,000

Abu Azaitar: $3,500 def. Vitor Miranda: $5,000

Marcin Tybura: $5,000 def. Stefan Struve: $20,000

Danny Roberts: $5,000 def. David Zawada: $3,500

Nasrat Haqparast: $3,500 def. Marc Diakiese: $5,000

Damir Hadzovic: $4,000 def. Nick Hein: $5,000

Bartosz Fabinski: $3,500 def. Emil Meek: $3,500

Nad Narimani: $3,500 def. Khalid Taha: $3,500

Aleksandar Rakic: $3,500 def. Justin Ledet: $4,000

Manny Bermudez: $3,500 def. Davey Grant: $4,000

Darko Stosic: $3,500 def. Jeremy Kimball: $4,000

Liu Pingyuan: $3,500 def. Damian Stasiak: $5,000