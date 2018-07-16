UFC Hamburg: Rua vs. Smith Preview

The UFC returns to with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Hamburg show.

This event, also known as UFC Fight Night 134, is set to take place on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m. E while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at noon ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight showdown will serve as the main event while Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

If you recall, Rua was expected to fight former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at this event but that fight got scrapped once it was revealed that Oezdemir was removed from his headliner role against Rua and will instead challenge Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227.

It was originally announced that Teixeira would fight Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight showdown at this event. However, Latifi had to pull out of the fight with an injury. Thus, they got Anderson to take this fight.

Anderson is coming off a decision victory over Patrick Cummins in April after suffering losses to Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint Preux in 2017. On the flip side, Teixeira scored a KO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his most recent bout. This comes off him suffering a KO loss to contender Alexander Gustafsson. He’s 5-2 in his past seven fights overall.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar in a middleweight bout, Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout, Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, and Danny Roberts vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout.

Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic in a featherweight bout will serve as the main event of the preliminary card.

The Full Card

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/2 p.m. ET)



Light Heavyweight: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Anthony Smith



Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson



Middleweight: Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar



Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura



Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese



Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Alan Jouban



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/noon ET)



Featherweight: Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic



Welterweight: Emil Weber Meek vs. Bartosz Fabinski



Featherweight: Khalid Taha vs. Nad Narimani



Light Heavyweight: Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10:30 a.m. ET)



Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez



Light Heavyweight: Darko Stosic vs. Jeremy Kimball



Bantamweight: Damian Stasiak vs.Liu Pingyuan

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.