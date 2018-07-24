UFC Hamburg Viewership Averages 492,000

Viewership numbers for UFC Hamburg have been revealed.

The afternoon FOX Sports 1 broadcast drew an average of 492,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 546,000 viewers for the heavyweight clash between Marcin Tybura and Stefan Struve. The event also took in 9,150 viewers from FOX Sports Go and FOX now. This card was held inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

Many weren’t expecting a high number as the event had an afternoon start time on a Sunday. In the main event, Anthony Smith knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. After the fight, Smith called out Alexander Gustafsson but it was quickly revealed that “The Mauler” was pulled from UFC 227. The co-main event saw Corey Anderson turn in perhaps the best performance of his professional mixed martial arts career. He defeated Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision.

Also on the main card was a middleweight battle between Abu Azaitar and Vitor Miranda. Azaitar was able to earn a unanimous decision victory. As mentioned, Tyubra took on Struve. Tybura also won his bout via unanimous decision.

In a “Fight of the Night” worthy battle, Danny Roberts defeated David Zawada via split decision. A lightweight battle between Nasrat Haqparast and Marc Diakiese got the main card started. Haqparast turned in a dominant performance, battering Diakiese on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, and more.

Are you surprised with the UFC Hamburg viewership numbers?