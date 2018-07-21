UFC Hamburg Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

All went smoothly at the UFC Hamburg weigh-ins, with every fighter making weight for tomorrow’s event.

UFC Hamburg takes place tomorrow, July 22nd, from the O2 World Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The main event for the card features Anthony Smith, winner of four of his last five bouts taking on the legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, who holds a winning streak of his own of three straight victories. The co-main event features former title challenger Glover Teixeira, currently ranked #3 in the light heavyweight division against fellow top-10er Corey “Overtime” Anderson, who sits at #9.

Below, you will find the full weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (206) vs. Anthony Smith (205)

Corey Anderson (204) vs. Glover Teixeira (206)

Vitor Miranda (185) vs. Abu Azaitar (185)

Stefan Struve (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

Danny Roberts (169) vs. David Zawada (171)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

PRELIMS (FOX SPORTS 1)

Nick Hein (153) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Emil Meek (170) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (170)

Khalid Taha (145) vs. Nad Narimani (146)

Justin Ledet (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass)

Davey Grant (135) vs. Manny Bermudez (135)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Darko Stosic (205)

Damian Stasiak (133) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

Stick with MMANews.com as we’ll be providing live coverage of UFC Hamburg, including live results, highlights, post-fight tidbits and more. The UFC Fight Pass Prelims kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET. The FS1 prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET., with the networking keeping it rolling into the main card which begins at 2 p.m. ET.