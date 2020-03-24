UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Not Thinking About Cage Fighting Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is solely concerned with first responders and people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miocic holds the distinction of being called the “Baddest Man on the Planet” as he holds heavyweight gold. Miocic has also earned the moniker through his work as a firefighter. When he’s not competing at the highest of levels inside the Octagon, Miocic is working at the Valley View Fire Department in Cleveland.

Miocic Not Thinking About Cage Fighting During Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC interviewer Megan Olivi spoke to Miocic, who said that returning to the Octagon isn’t on his mind at the moment as there are more serious matters at hand (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s looking like summer, but with this going on right now, honestly I’m not even worried about that,” Miocic said in an interview with UFC reporter Megan Olivi. “I’m worried about firefighting, and the paramedics out there and I got to do what I got to do. There’s so many people out there that need help. There’s people that are going to stay at home and some of them might get sick. I’m putting myself in harm’s way and I’m OK with that, but I’ve got to make sure when I’m home at the end of the day my family is OK.”

The sports world has certainly been impacted by COVID-19. Many sports organizations have suspended operations or at least the regular season. This includes the MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, XFL, and others. Bellator postponed their planned March 13 event and the UFC had to pull the plug on three shows. UFC 249 is still on schedule for April 18.

All signs point to Stipe Miocic taking on Daniel Cormier a third time later this year. The two are 1-1 against one another. Cormier knocked out Miocic in their first encounter back in July 2018 to capture the heavyweight title. Miocic regained the gold by stopping Cormier via fourth-round TKO in their Aug. 2019 rematch.