UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes Calls Derrick Lewis ‘Easy Money’

Curtis Blaydes is willing to share the Octagon with Derrick Lewis and even believes it’ll be a cakewalk.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 2), Lewis went one-on-one with Blagoy Ivanov on the main card of UFC 244. After three rounds of action, “The Black Beast” was awarded the split decision victory. With the win, Lewis snapped a two-fight skid and handed Ivanov his second loss under the UFC banner.

Curtis Blaydes Speaks On ‘Easy Money’ Derrick Lewis

Before the UFC 244 main card, Blaydes took to Twitter and said that both Lewis and Ivanov leave a lot to be desired.

I’m not impressed at all by Derrick or Ivanov but I need a top 5 opponent for the so the spring @danawhite gimme the winner of this one so i can collect another check — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 3, 2019

“I’m not impressed at all by Derrick or Ivanov but I need a top 5 opponent for the so the spring. @danawhite gimme the winner of this one so I can collect another check.”

Once Lewis’ hand was raised, Blaydes said he’s ready to outclass “The Black Beast.”

Ion usually do call outs but Derrick Lewis is easy money, y’all thought DC rag dolled him Ima make him tap to takedowns #Gimmeacontract — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 3, 2019

“Ion usually do call outs but Derrick Lewis is easy money, y’all thought DC rag dolled him Ima make him tap to takedowns #Gimmeacontract”

Lewis told reporters following his UFC 244 victory that he’s interested in fighting Blaydes. Time will tell if that’s the match-up the UFC will go with next.

Do you think Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis should be booked next?