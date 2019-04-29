UFC Heavyweight Explains Why Daniel Cormier’s Retirement Will Be Beneficial

One UFC heavyweight explains why former "Champ Champ" Daniel Cormier's retirement would be beneficial to the division.

Daniel Cormier currently reigns as the champion of the UFC’s heavyweight division. Since winning the title in July of last year, Cormier has defended his title once. That came back in November when he submitted Derrick Lewis in the second round, headlining UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden.

Now, there’s talk that Cormier could fight former champion and WWE star Brock Lesnar in a summer showdown. While that remains to be seen, many believe such a match-up puts a damper on the division. That includes UFC Ft. Lauderdale winner Augusto Saki.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Saki said he believes Cormier hanging up his gloves and retiring would be beneficial to the division:

”I saw that they might book him against Brock Lesnar and then he might retire, and that will be good for the division,” Sakai said. “There will be another title fight, things will start to move in the division, so it will be easier for me to dream about that title shot.”



What do you think of Saki’s comments on Cormier retiring?