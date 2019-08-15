UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Lands Role On Fast & Furious 9

UFC heavyweight contender, Francis Ngannou is heading to Hollywood.

The knockout artist has landed a role in Fast & Furious 9 according to Deadline. Ngannou’s role is not known as of yet, so it will be interesting to see how major or minor of a role he plays.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Fast & Furious series has looked towards UFC/MMA fighters to fill roles. Former Strikeforce fighter, Gina Carano was in Fast & Furious 6 while former bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey had a role in Furious 7.

Currently, Francis Ngannou does not have a fight booked as all signs appear to him getting the next title shot. Of course, the heavyweight title is on the line this Saturday at UFC 241 when Daniel Cormier takes on Stipe Miocic.

Before that, Francis Ngannou beat Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes by knockout.