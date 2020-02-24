UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Mulls Potential Boxing Career

Francis Ngannou is taking a potential boxing run into heavy consideration.

It’s no secret that Ngannou’s first love was boxing. When “The Predator” was struggling financially, he turned to the gym in hopes of becoming the next Mike Tyson in the world of boxing. Things changed when Ngannou was introduced to the world of mixed martial arts. Ngannou has done quite well for himself thus far, amassing a 14-3 record.

Ngannou Considering Boxing Run In Future

While Ngannou finds himself in title contention once again in the UFC’s heavyweight division, he told MMAJunkie.com that he still has a desire to compete in boxing professionally.

“(I’m interested in) competing in the boxing match in general, but Fury and I have some little story together because he was first calling me out in MMA and everything,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie. “Basically, the man stands, after his fight yesterday as the best heavyweight. No argument about that – he stands as the best heavyweight. For someone looking to box, you definitely have to go through him to prove that you’re the best.”

Ngannou is scheduled to take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik on March 28. The heavyweight tilt is set to headline UFC Columbus. The action will take place inside Nationwide Arena.

After dropping back-to-back bouts against Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis, Ngannou bounced back. He’s currently on a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. All victories were via knockout or TKO in the first round.

If Ngannou can pull off a fourth straight win, he could set himself up for another title opportunity. Back in Jan. 2018, Ngannou fells short in a bid for the UFC heavyweight title. He was defeated by Miocic via unanimous decision.

Do you think Francis Ngannou can find success in the world of boxing?