UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Says He May Test The Waters With Boxing

Francis Ngannou doesn’t seem opposed to making a transition to boxing some day.

Ngannou is set to collide with Junior dos Santos this Saturday night (June 29). The heavyweight tilt will headline UFC Minneapolis. The two were scheduled to meet at UFC 239 on July 6, but UFC Minneapolis needed a new main event when Tyron Woodley pulled out of his rematch with Robbie Lawler.

Ngannou Flirts With The Idea Of Professional Boxing

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has said that Ngannou has so much power, that he may be able to connect on elite boxing heavyweights. Speaking to Helen Yee, “The Predator” said he may be able to make that transition (via LowKickMMA.com):

“So, first of all, boxing is my background. Boxing was my first love for a very long time. For more than 10 years I have been loving boxing without even knowing what MMA was. Then, I get in MMA by opportunity, but still boxing lover. So, I think, at some point, I can end up to cross paths with that dream.

“Sooner or later, it’s going to definitely – it might happen.”

Ngannou is coming off two big wins and neither of them made it to the one-minute mark. He stopped Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez in a matter of seconds. Time will tell if he can carry that success over in the dos Santos fight.