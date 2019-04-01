UFC Heavyweight Receives Lifetime Ban From USADA

The U.S. Anti-Doping agency has handed down a lifetime suspension to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight.

Ruslan Magomedov was in violation of the anti-doping policy for a second and third time. USADA had seen enough from the Russian heavyweight as they announced a lifetime ban for Magomedov. Magomedov’s last UFC bout was back in Oct. 2015.

USADA Releases Statement On Ruslan Magomedov’s Ban

USADA says that Magomedov’s third violation was the result of his refusal to complete the sample collection process. Here’s what the organization said in a statement:

“USADA announced today that Ruslan Magomedov, of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, has received a lifetime sanction after his second and third violations of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Magomedov, 32, received a second violation after he tested positive for methyltestosterone metabolite 17α-methyl-5β-androstan-3α, 17β-diol, as well as stanozolol metabolites 3’-hydroxystanozolol-O-glucuronide, 16β-hydroxystanozolol-O-glucuronide, and stanozolol-N-glucuronide, as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on October 10, 2018. Methyltestosterone and stanozolol are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

The athlete’s third violation resulted from his refusal to complete the sample collection process as requested by a doping control officer during an out-of-competition test on February 5, 2019. Refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, without compelling justification, is a doping violation under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Magomedov’s lifetime period of ineligibility began on November 5, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.”

MMA News will provide any additional updates on Magomedov’s ban as they become available.