UFC Heavyweight Walt Harris Believes Missing Stepdaughter Was Set Up

Walt Harris’ stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, is still missing.

Blanchard hasn’t been seen since Oct. 23. Police found Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CRV in the parking lot of a Montgomery, Ala. apartment building. After further investigation, it was determined that Blanchard was a victim of foul play.

Police arrested suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, after issuing a warrant for first-degree kidnapping. Yazeed had been charged with kidnapping in the past. More arrests are expected.

Harris and his wife, Angela, appeared on The Dr. Phil Show. Harris expressed his belief that Blanchard was set up (via MMAJunkie.com).

“There’s a lot of things that don’t make sense to us. It seems like it was actually set up and it was something that was planned,’’ Walt Harris said.

Angela Harris agreed with her husband’s stance on Blanchard’s disappearance.

“Personally, I feel that if it was a set-up, it was someone that knew Aniah and that knew her well and it’s someone that would be running with those type of people,’’ she said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aniah Blanchard, you can call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.