UFC Boise Video Highlights: Mark De La Rosa Submits Elias Garcia

Lightning strikes twice for the De La Rosa family.

Earlier tonight (July 14), Mark De La Rosa took on Elias Garcia in a preliminary UFC Boise bout on UFC Fight Pass. Garcia had a professional mixed martial arts record of 4-0 going into the bout. On his fifth bout, he learned that his streak would come to an end.

It was in the second stanza where De La Rosa locked in a rear-naked choke to finish Garcia. It’s De La Rosa’s first victory inside the Octagon. Just last week, Mark’s wife Montana De La Rosa earned a rear-naked choke against Rachael Ostovich. The good times are rolling for the De La Rosa family.

Check out the submission below courtesy of the UFC’s Facebook page:

