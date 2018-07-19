UFC in Talks For Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Title Bout

The welterweight title picture took quite a turn on Thursday morning as a result of Darren Till and his social media. Many believed Covington, the current interim champion, would be the man who faced Woodley following their continued rivalry.

Till took to Twitter to call out “The Chosen One”::

Accept the fight mate @TWooodley — Darren Till (@darrentill2) July 19, 2018

Woodley quickly responded:

What fight? Ain’t nobody offer me shit. Thought Qweefington was getting smashed next. Y’all challenger need to coordinate y’all ass whipping better! https://t.co/iRAuRm84uf — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 19, 2018

Till then claimed that Colby Covington was out, despite the fact that no official bout had been made:

Colby out son, it’s me & you now. Accept the fight!! — Darren Till (@darrentill2) July 19, 2018

Woodley responded once again stating his amusement at the whole scenario:

Bahahahhahaha this is a shit show. https://t.co/CeevIB2I7n — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 19, 2018

Colby Covington defeated Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June via unanimous to claim the interim welterweight belt, a controversial decision to begin with as many felt that the inclusion of an interim belt was unnecessary. Especially when considering that Woodley fought four times over the last year and was due back relatively soon following shoulder surgery.

Till is currently coming off of a decision win over Stephen Thompson.

With the UFC currently without a main event for UFC 228, the bout between Covington and Woodley was anticipated to be the main event. Neither the UFC nor Covington have officially spoken about the issue as of yet, however, a report from ESPN reveals that the UFC may strip Covington of his interim belt.