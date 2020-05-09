UFC Issues Statement On Jacare Souza’s Positive COVID-19 Test

Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall is off the UFC 249 card and the UFC has issued a statement.

Last night (May 8) it was first revealed by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that Souza tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the UFC’s EVP & Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, who informed Stephen A. of the situation. Obviously, this means Jacare’s fight with Hall is off tonight’s card.

UFC Responds To Jacare Souza’s Positive Test

Reports also surfaced claiming that two of Souza’s cornermen also tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued by the UFC, those reports were confirmed.

“In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza’s two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19. As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.

From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment, and self-isolating whenever possible.

There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249.

The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event.”

Souza wore a mask and gloves at the weigh-ins just hours before his bout with Hall was canceled. It was clear that during the staredowns, Jacare and Hall were further apart than any other fighter.

UFC 249 will take place as scheduled. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. You can peep the weigh-in results here and our predictions here.