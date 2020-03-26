UFC Issues Statement On Jon Jones’ DWI Arrest

The UFC hasn’t turned a blind eye to Jon Jones’ recent arrest.

Earlier today (March 26), word broke from KOAT that Jones was charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. Police responded to a criminal complaint of gunshots in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UFC Releases Statement On Jon Jones’ Arrest

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto received a brief statement from the UFC. Here are the details.

“The UFC issued a statement saying it was aware of the situation and has been ‘in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.'”

Police searched the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue where they found Jones in a car with the engine on. Jones appeared to be intoxicated according to the cops on duty. They gave Jones a sobriety test, which police claimed he did poorly on. A Breathalyzer showed that Jones was twice over the legal limit for alcohol consumption, leading to his arrest.

A handgun under the driver seat was discovered along with an open bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger seat. Jones’ arrest comes less than two months after he told Ariel Helwani that he believed the “storm” of run-ins with the law was behind him.

Fight fans haven’t forgotten about Jones’ prior legal issues. Back in 2012, Jones was hit with a DUI charge after his Bentley crashed into a telephone pole. In 2015, he dealt with a hit-and-run charge that led to him being stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship in his first reign. Jones was able to avoid prison time by taking an 18-month probation.

Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do. It could boil down to how long Jones’ court process will be or how the law treats “Bones” given his past run-ins. One thing’s for sure, this incident has left people feeling deja vu.