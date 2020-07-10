UFC Issues Statement On Mike Perry’s Bar Incident

The UFC has released a statement on the incident involving Mike Perry in a Texas bar.

Video was released of Perry getting into a heated argument with people inside Table 82 in Lubbock. The UFC welterweight was shoved by a patron following a back-and-forth verbal exchange, and “Platinum” retaliated by knocking the man down with a punch.

TMZ later obtained a police report. Witnesses claimed that Perry punched a restaurant server in the eye after being asked to leave the establishment. Perry also allegedly struck a female, who was identified as a friend of the UFC fighter’s girlfriend.

UFC Responds To Mike Perry’s Bar Fight

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto took to his Twitter account to post the following statement sent by the UFC.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program!”

As mentioned in the statement, Perry will be seeking professional treatment for “issues related to alcohol abuse.” Perry will not return to the Octagon until the UFC and Perry discuss further steps once the treatment program is complete.

Perry was not arrested at the time of the incident but he did speak to police and was charged with Class A assault and misdemeanor. Perry must also appear in court and may receive a $500 fine. MMA News will keep you posted as the story on Mike Perry’s bar incident continues to develop.