UFC Jacksonville Bonuses: Glover Teixeira Snags Extra Cash

The UFC Jacksonville bonuses have been released.

On May 13, the UFC held an event inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was held behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card was headlined by a light heavyweight battle.

In the main event, Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith collided. Teixeira scored a fifth-round TKO victory. He was the eighth-ranked UFC light heavyweight going into the bout, while Smith held the fourth spot. Teixeira may very well find himself in the top five once the rankings are updated.

The co-headliner saw Ben Rothwell take on Ovince Saint Preux in a heavyweight clash. Saint Preux had his moments in the bout and even dropped Rothwell at one point. Still, Rothwell did a good job cutting off the Octagon and was awarded the split decision victory.

Also featured on the main card was a lightweight scrap between Drew Dober and Alex Hernandez. In the second round, Dober began to take over and was able to have Hernandez on wobbly legs and dropped him. While Hernandez got back up to his feet, it was clear that the punishment was too much. He was stopped via TKO.

Teixeira earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” Dober also earned a performance bonus. Brian Kelleher vs. Hunter Azure received “Fight of the Night” honors. Kelleher knocked out Azure in the second round.

Do you agree with the UFC Jacksonville bonus winners chosen?