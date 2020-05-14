UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Ben Rothwell Outstrikes Ovince Saint Preux

Ovince Saint Preux made his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell at UFC Jacksonville.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+.

The new weight division debut for OSP wasn’t what he thought it was going to be. Rothwell teased a submission in the first round then went on the hunt and was getting the better of striking exchanges. At the end of the second round, OSP did drop him with a counter left hand. In the third round, OSP rocked him with a left hook then a head kick. Rothwell got the split decision win.



Rothwell was coming off a TKO win over Stefan Struve at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C last December. Before that, he dropped a decision loss to Andrei Arlovski at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Prior to that, he fought Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Wichita and lost via unanimous decision in his return fight following a two-year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

His previous outing saw OSP tap Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Copenhagen at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark last September. Preux snapped a two-fight losing skid with this win after not having picked up a victory inside the Octagon since June 2018 where he submitted Tyson Pedro.

