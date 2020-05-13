UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Brian Kelleher Scores KO Win Over Hunter Azure

Brian Kelleher shut the lights out of Hunter Azure at UFC Jacksonville.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+. In the second round, Kelleher landed a sweeping left hook that knocked out his opponent but he did finish it up on the ground with some strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

