UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Chase Sherman TKO’s Issac Villaneuva

Chase Sherman had a smashing performance against Issac Villaneuva at UFC Jacksonville.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+.

It ended in the second round when Sherman stunned him with some shots then pressed him up against the fence where he finished him off with an elbow then strikes as he made his way down to the canvas.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

@ChaseShermanUFC makes a HUGE IMPACT in his Octagon return.



May 13, 2020

