UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Drew Dober Hammers Alexander Hernandez To Victory

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez was exactly what you thought it would be.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+. It all came down to the second round.

Dober rocked him twice but both times were met with brief takedowns by Hernadez. However, when this sequence happened for the third time, Dober managed to capitalize and smash him with strikes up against the fence for the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WOW! @DrewDober seemingly connected on every punch in this finishing sequence 🤯 #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/ifkVZgihQe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

Dober entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Marco Polo Reyes by TKO at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and then another TKO win over Nasrat Haqparast at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dober faced Beneil Dariush on March 9th at UFC Wichita where he lost the fight via submission in the second round.

The outspoken prospect was humbled by Donald Cerrone in his outing at UFC Brooklyn when he lost by TKO in the second round, which snapped his eight-fight winning streak. However, in his last fight, he beat Francisco Trinaldo by decision in a lackluster bout t the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

