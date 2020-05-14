UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Glover Teixeira Smashes Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira lived up to expectations for the headliner of UFC Jacksonville.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+.

Smith looked great in the first round but then it was downhill from there. Smith appeared to get really tired and into the second round, Teixeira started to bust him up with strikes.

Teixeira landed some big shots up against the fence that dropped Smith and Teixeira pounced on him while in top position. As the fight went on, Teixeira continued to dish out the punishment. Smith was tired and out on his feet, which some could say was tough to watch.

Finally, in the fifth round after Teixeira took him down and hit some more shots, the referee called it off.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"The left hook puts Smith down face first!"@gloverteixeira turns up the pressure 😤 #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/3fKQspfl9R — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

Teixeira: Sorry, Anthony, it’s part of the job.

Smith: What?

Teixeira: Sorry. Part of the job.

Smith: Yeah. It is what it is.



This mid-fight convo between @gloverteixeira and @lionheartasmith is wild 🤯 #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/p4VEPqFjxI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

In his previous fight, Anthony Smith upset Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Smith lost by fourth round submission. Before that, he went 3-1 including KO wins over Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua then a submission win over Volkan Oezdemir. He lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision.

Teixeira edged out Nikita Krylov at the UFC Vancouver event last September from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Entering this fight, Teixeira was coming off back-to-back wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba. Teixeira had won three of his last four fights.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Jacksonville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.