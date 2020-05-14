UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Ricky Simon Edges Out Ray Borg

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon continued the action on the UFC Jacksonville card.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+.

The fight went all three rounds with Simon getting the split decision win. The story of this fight was quite simple. Simon was looking to take the fight to the ground and did find some success doing that. However, he couldn’t keep Borg down enough to do any considerable damage. On the flipside, Borg was lighting him up with body combos. In the end, the judges gave the win to



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ray Borg: You look exactly like me.

Ricky Simon: You look like me! I'm older than you!@tazmexufc and @RickySimonUFC have some fun mid-fight 😆 #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/QwQMglJy3L — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

🇲🇽Borg: "Come on, kid"



🇺🇸 Simon: "I'm older than you!"



Gotta love the audio from #UFCJAX! 😅 pic.twitter.com/qk4tAAMe2Y — UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2020

Borg had gone 2-2 in his last four fights with losses to Demterious Johnson by submission at UFC 216 then a decision drop to Casey Kenney in March 2019. He would rally back with two straight decision wins over Gabriel Silva in July 2019 and Rogerio Bontrin in February 2020.

Simon had gone 2-2 in his last four with him dropping his latest two to Urijah Faber in July 2019 by first round TKO and to Rob Font in December 2019 by decision. This came after he had an eight-fight winning streak.

