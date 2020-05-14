UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Thiago Moises Taps Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises opened the main card of UFC Jacksonville in style.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+.

Oh, how a round can change things. Johnson was winning the first round with his striking. However, Moises immediately shot for a takedown to start the second and got the tap with a leg lock.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What a way to bounce back!! 💪@ThiagoMoisesMMA comes out and gets the quick R2 rub #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/6usxsSyNrm — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 14, 2020

Coming back after early adversity, @ThiagoMoisesMMA slaps on this submission with the quickness ⚡️ #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/tSuyr3u11K — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

