UFC Jacksonville Highlights: Thiago Moises Taps Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises opened the main card of UFC Jacksonville in style.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN+.
Oh, how a round can change things. Johnson was winning the first round with his striking. However, Moises immediately shot for a takedown to start the second and got the tap with a leg lock.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Jacksonville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.