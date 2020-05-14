UFC Jacksonville Medical Suspensions: Teixeira Facing Six-Month Sit

The UFC Jacksonville medical suspensions have been released.

Last night (May 13), a UFC event was held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. No fans were in attendance due to the COVID-19 crisis. This was just the second UFC event since March 14.

UFC Jacksonville Medical Suspensions

The Florida Boxing Commission has released the medical suspensions for UFC Jacksonville. Headliner Glover Teixeira could be out up to 180 days unless he is cleared by a physician. Specific injuries were not revealed. Peep the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie).

Glover Teixeira: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by physician; minimum suspension 45 days.

Anthony Smith: Suspended minimum 60 days; additional suspension to be determined pending test results.

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by physician; minimum suspension 30 days.

Drew Dober: Suspended 30 days.

Alexander Hernandez: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by physician; minimum suspension 60 days.

Ricky Simon: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by physician; minimum suspension 30 days.

Ray Borg: Suspended 30 days.

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 30 days.

Philipe Lins: Suspended 30 days.

Michael Johnson: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by physician; minimum suspension 30 days.

Sarah Moras: Suspended 30 days.

Omar Morales: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by physician; minimum suspension 45 days.

Gabriel Benitez: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by physician; minimum suspension 45 days.

Brian Kelleher: Suspended 30 days.

Hunter Azure: Suspended 60 days.

Ike Villanueva: Suspended 45 days.

Texieira vs. Anthony Smith served as the UFC Jacksonville main event. News that Teixeira could potentially be shelved longer than Smith may come as a surprise given how their bout went. Teixeira earned a brutal fifth-round TKO victory. At one point in the fight, Smith even told his cornermen that his teeth were falling out.

It’s probably no surprise that Gabriel Benitez is looking at a six-month suspension. A gnarly wound opened up, exposing his shin. Benitez dropped a decision to Omar Morales, who is also facing a 180-day sit.