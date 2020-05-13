UFC Jacksonville Results: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Check out MMA News' UFC Jacksonville results, featuring a main event meeting between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC Jacksonville goes down tonight (Wed. May 13, 2020) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight bout.

In his previous fight, Smith upset Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Smith lost by fourth round submission. Before that, he went 3-1 including KO wins over Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua then a submission win over Volkan Oezdemir. He lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision.

Teixeira edged out Nikita Krylov at the UFC Vancouver event last September from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Entering this fight, Teixeira was coming off back-to-back wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba. Teixeira had won three of his last four fights.

The co-headliner will see a heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux, which will mark the first time in the UFC that OSP will fight above 205 pounds.

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez in a light heavyweight bout, Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout, and Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight contest rounds out the five bout main card.

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Jacksonville results below:

Quick UFC Jacksonville Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Light heavyweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Lightweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Bantamweight bout: Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight bout: Chase Sherman vs. Issac Villaneuva

**Keep refreshing for live results**