UFC Jacksonville Salaries: Andrei Arlovski Makes Bank

The UFC Jacksonville salaries are in.

The Florida State Boxing Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list is Andrei Arlovski at $325,000. His opponent, Philipe Lins, receives $80,000. Arlovski defeated Lins via unanimous decision.

The headliners were Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith. Teixeira’s boxing and ground-and-pound became too much for Smith, who expended his energy early in the fight. Teixeira scored a TKO victory in the fifth round. His salary comes out to $280,000. Smith earned $130,000.

In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell took on Ovince Saint Preux in a heavyweight battle. It was Rothwell who edged it out at the end of the fight via split decision. “Big” Ben takes home $260,000, while Saint Preux walks away with $95,000.

Drew Dober was also featured on the main card of UFC Jacksonville. He went one-on-one with Alex Hernandez. Dober earned the second-round TKO victory. Dober nabbed $116,000, while Hernandez’s paycheck is $36,000.

A hard-fought bantamweight scrap between Ricky Simon and Ray Borg was also featured on the main card. Simon bested Borg for the split nod. Simon is $60,000 richer, while Borg earned a paycheck of $46,000.

The main card of UFC Jacksonville opened up with Thiago Moises vs. Michael Johnson. Moises pulled off the second-round submission win. Moises made $24,000 last night, while Johnson brought in $83,000.

Peep the full UFC Jacksonville salaries below (via MMAFighting).

Main Card (ESPN+)

Glover Teixeira ($280,000) def. Anthony Smith ($130,000)

Ben Rothwell: ($260,000) def. Ovince Saint Preux ($95,000)

Drew Dober: ($116,000) def. Alexander Hernandez ($36,000)

Ricky Simon: ($60,000) def. Ray Borg: ($46,000)

Andrei Arlovski: ($325,000) def. Philipe Lins: ($80,000)

Thiago Moises: ($24,000) def. Michael Johnson: ($83,000)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Sijara Eubanks: ($66,000) def. Sarah Moras: ($23,000)

Omar Morales: ($24,000) def. Gabriel Benitez: ($40,000)

Brian Kelleher: ($110,000) def. Hunter Azure: ($62,000)

Chase Sherman: ($28,000) def. Ike Villanueva: ($12,000)