UFC Jacksonville Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, One Fighter Misses

UPDATE: The UFC Jacksonville weigh-ins have wrapped up. Karl Roberson is the only fighter who missed weight on the card.

The UFC Jacksonville weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night (May 13), a UFC Fight Night card will be held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. There will be no fans in attendance. In the headliner, Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will do battle in a light heavyweight scrap.

Also featured on the card will be a heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux. Alexander Hernandez will also be in action as he’ll take on Drew Dober. Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon and Marvin Vettori vs. Karl Roberson will also take place on the main card.

The featured preliminary bout will see heavyweight action as Andrei Arlovski shares the Octagon with Philipe Lins. Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises and Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras will also be seen on the prelims.

The weigh-ins will begin today at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch the live stream below courtesy of MMAFighting. Keep refreshing this page for live UFC Jacksonville weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon (135) vs. Ray Borg (135.5)

Middleweight: Karl Roberson (187.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Women’s Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (155.5)

Featherweight: Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman (253) vs. Isaac Villanueva (232)

*- Fighter missed weight