UFC Legend Says Anderson Silva Would Knock Out Conor McGregor

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer believes Anderson Silva would knock Conor McGregor out.

Silva has been adamant about making a catchweight bout with McGregor happen. McGregor said it would be an honor to take on “The Spider” ahead of UFC 229. Silva responded by saying he’d like to do battle with the “Notorious” one at 176 pounds.

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira Says Anderson Silva Finishes Conor McGregor

Mixed martial arts legend Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira recently told Combate that he’d like to see Silva vs. McGregor. If the fight were to come to fruition, then Nogueira believes it’ll be in favor of “The Spider” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think it’s a super fight! Conor McGregor knows how to control distance well, but Anderson does it like nobody else. Derek Brunson is aggressive, knows how to close the distance, but couldn’t do anything against Anderson. The grappling aspect would be Anderson’s biggest obstacle. It would be a beautiful fight between two talented athletes who know how to punch and kick. Anderson can get to 176 pounds, and McGregor would have to pump some iron. I would bet my house and car on Anderson, he would knock him out. Anderson masters distance like nobody else. They’re both southpaws, Anderson is good with counters and McGregor is good at straight punches. It would sell. Anderson knows how to play the trash talking game. If he needs to put on that mask, he will.”

Silva was recently found to be the victim of tainted supplements and will be eligible to compete soon. As for McGregor, he’s awaiting a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission over the UFC 229 brawl.

Who do you think would win, Conor McGregor or Anderson Silva?