UFC Legend Randy Couture Suffers Heart Attack, Expected To Make Full Recovery

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture had a major health scare, suffering a heart attack but there’s good news.

TMZ Sports reported that Couture is in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital. Couture felt something was amiss and walked to the hospital from the Unbreakable MMA gym. There, he was admitted and treated immediately. Sources told TMZ Sports that he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Couture has earned a bevy of accolades throughout his mixed martial arts career. He is a three-time UFC heavyweight champion and a two-time UFC light heavyweight title holder. He also held the interim light heavyweight gold once. “The Natural” won the UFC 13 heavyweight tournament back in May 1997.

In perhaps the most memorable moment of his career, Couture defeated Tim Sylvia to capture the heavyweight title. What made this moment stand out was the fact that Couture was a massive underdog and he was 43 years old.

Couture serves as a color commentator for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The promotion is currently in the middle of its playoffs. The finals will take place on Dec. 31 inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

MMA News wishes Randy Couture a full and speedy recovery.