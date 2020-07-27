UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare.

Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after his last outing. “Overtime” collapsed and was taken to the ER. Anderson found out that not only did he blackout partially due to the concussion he suffered in his last fight, but his heart stopped beating at one point.

UFC Fighter Corey Anderson Details Health Scare

Anderson took to his Facebook account to detail what happened to him back in late winter.

Its been a long road back.. BUT never the less we are back!….Feb 21st following my last fight I blacked out and… Posted by Corey Anderson on Monday, July 27, 2020

“Feb 21st following my last fight I blacked out and collapsed smashing my face on a gravel road after scouting some land for hrs. Ended up in the ER for 5 days running numerous of test and blood work to figure out what happened. I seen a long list of different doctors, all but one said it was do to major concussion and lack of water and food after hiking through the woods for hrs. 1 doctor would tell me it was my heart… that my heart had stopped beating and it could happen again but next time in a fight!! Instantly my wifes face change and my emotions as well. I become angry with doctors bc i was scared internally. I would take many trips to NYU hospital meeting several different specialist during many more test and undergoing 2 very painful outpatient heart procedures to find more evidence to go along with that ONE doctors notes He had put a complete halt to my career as a fighter until it was clear my heart was safe to compete. And as of last monday night, I left hospital for the final time after my last procedure, with clearance note in hand, and the doctor telling me “Congrats Mr. Anderson, I can let you go back to beating people up!”

Anderson went on to say that the New Mexico Athletic Commission and medics didn’t do their due diligence after his knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz back in February. Anderson says seeing his son while laying in a hospital bed was an eye-opener for him. He says he now values life outside of fighting greater than he once did.