UFC Light Heavyweight Khalil Rountree Says He’s Retiring After Next Fight

Khalil Rountree is walking away from mixed martial arts competition.

Rountree said he has his next fight signed, but details are scarce. One thing is apparent and that is Rountree plans to retire after that bout. Here’s what he posted through Instagram Stories.

“My next fight will be my last. So be sure to watch. Date announced soon.”

“Fight contract signed.”

Up to this point, Rountree has amassed a pro MMA record of 8-4, 1 NC. In his last outing back in September, Rountree was stopped by Ion Cutelaba via first-round TKO.

Rountree’s retirement plans may come as a surprise to some but the 29-year-old has hinted at being at a crossroads in the past. After his stunning July 2018 TKO win over Gokhan Saki, Rountree admitted that his back was against the wall (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I needed this for myself. So what it felt was just like I knocked a big demon off my shoulder, like, OK, what’s next? I’ve dealt with a lot, so for it to finally be over, I’m not like, ‘Hurray!’ But I’m like, (sigh). Now I can continue. I got a win, got some extra money, can take care of my family the way that I want to, and move forward.”

What do you make of Khalil Rountree’s retirement plans?