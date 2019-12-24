UFC Light Heavyweight Patrick Cummins Retires

Patrick Cummins has decided to call it a career.

Cummins, who went 6-7 under the UFC banner, announced his retirement on Instagram. “Durkin” was suffering a three-fight skid with losses to Corey Anderson, Misha Cirkunov, and Ed Herman. He closes out his pro MMA career with a record of 10-7.

Cummins will perhaps best be known for his UFC debut. He quit his job as a barista to accept a bout with Daniel Cormier back in Feb. 2014. There was bad blood going into the bout as Cummins claimed to have made Cormier cry during their old training days. Cormier ended up scoring a first-round TKO victory.

Here’s what Patrick Cummins had to say on his retirement.

“I’ve given the idea of retirement a lot of careful consideration over the past 6 months. Today is the day that I officially say goodbye to my 20+ year long career as an athlete. It’s not an easy decision to make especially when a competitive life is all I’ve ever known.

I’m not quite sure what the next chapter will be titled, but I know one thing for certain. I won’t spend any more time involved in something that my heart isn’t 100% into. I spent over year in the UFC where that was the case but I wasn’t completely aware of it. Turns out that’s probably one of the hardest places to go through the motions. Live and learn.

I want to thank my friends, family, loved ones, coaches, sponsors and training partners who’ve had a hand in shaping me over the years. You all know who you are and I love you.

One group of people I’ve left out is my fans. I’ve been able to do extraordinary things with your moral support. In good times and especially bad, many of you have reached out with motivation or praise over the years that I could never understand.

For that, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I don’t think anyone can look back at their career and be completely satisfied with it, but one thing I wouldn’t change for anything is the unique group of amazing fans I’ve managed to curate. I love you all too. Thank you!! Cheers.”