UFC Light Heavyweight Thiago Santos Targets June 2020 Return

Thiago Santos is hoping for a return to action by June.

Santos last competed back in July. He challenged Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship. “Marreta” certainly had his moments in the fight, but he fell short in his split decision loss to “Bones.” Santos underwent knee surgery after the bout.

Thiago Santos Aiming For June 2020 Return

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Santos said that he plans to get back inside the Octagon in June 2020 or sooner.

“My knee, it’s getting better,” Santos told MMA Junkie. “My recovery is going so good. I started training, and continuing my recovery at the (UFC Performance Institute) in Las Vegas, and I hope I will be back soon. Maybe June or before.”

Santos would like to at least receive a number one contender bout upon his return to the Octagon.

“We will see what the UFC has for me,” Santos said. “If the UFC puts me in line for a title shot, for me it’s OK because I will fight again 100%. So, for me, it doesn’t matter, but if I need to do one fight before, it’s OK, too. I’m hungry for fight again, so I will be so happy to fight again, so it doesn’t matter if I’m in line for a title shot or one fight before.”