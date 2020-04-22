UFC Light Heavyweight Thinks Jon Jones Will Be Fine After DWI Incident

One UFC title contender believes Jon Jones will bounce back from his latest run-in with the law.

Jones was arrested on March 26 after police in Albuquerque, New Mexico responded to a criminal complaint of gunfire. The UFC light heavyweight champion was initially facing charges of aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving without proof of insurance. Jones was able to avoid jail time and was only hit with the DWI charge after reaching a plea deal.

Oezdemir Feels Jones Will Be Fine After DWI Incident

MMAJunkie.com was able to speak with Volkan Oezdemir, who gave his take on Jones’ recent incident.

“Every time there’s something coming up, and some people hit me up and send me links and stuff like that, and they’re like, ‘Oh, once again.’ But who cares?” Oezdemir told MMA Junkie. “For me, if he’s able to compete, everything is good with him, then it’s fine. I don’t want to be the one pointing the finger at … I don’t want to be talking about somebody like that in their down moment. But, yeah, I think he’s gonna be competing.

“Some people were talking about stripping him of the title, but I think this has nothing to do with it, and I think of course he deserves the title, because he’s the legitimate champion and obviously being the champion, he has to defend it. So hopefully we will see him fight again this year.”

Many expect Jones to put his title on the line either in an immediate rematch with Dominick Reyes or a fresh bout with Jan Blachowicz. If either bout comes to fruition, it’ll be the fourth time “Bones” puts the light heavyweight gold on the line in his second title reign.

Oezdemir was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He defeated Aleksander Rakic via split decision. “No Time” has won two straight after suffering a three-fight skid.