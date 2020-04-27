UFC Lightweight Believes Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson Will Never Happen

One top 10-ranked UFC lightweight doubts Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will ever take place.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked several times in the past. The fight always fell through due to injuries and illnesses on both sides. This time, it was due to a pandemic. Ferguson will now be taking on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title on May 9. The bout will headline UFC 249.

Charles Oliveira Feels Khabib vs. Ferguson Won’t Ever Happen

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, eighth-ranked UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira said he doesn’t believe “The Eagle” vs. “El Cucuy” will ever come to fruition.

“I think this Khabib fight with Tony Ferguson will never happen,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “Something always happens, someone gets hurt. This time was the coronavirus.”

Oliveira went on to say that he feels Ferguson has the edge in preparation time over Gaethje for their May 9 showdown.

“Tony Ferguson is in a very good moment in his life, is beating everyone, and (he) has a unique style,” Oliveira said. “I think it would be a tough fight for Justin Gaethje now, because Tony Ferguson was training to fight the champion (and had) an opportunity to become the world champion. So he was definitely training like never before, and Justin Gaethje wasn’t training for a fight.”

Oliveira has been making some noise at 155 pounds. While “do Bronx” is a seasoned veteran who has always been resilient, he is now vying to become a legitimate threat at the top of the heap. Following a submission victory over Kevin Lee, Oliveira is eyeing fights that will get him closer to a title opportunity.

There is no word on when Oliveira will be seen in action again. With the UFC looking to set up “Fight Island” in June for international cards, it’s possible that we’ll see the Brazilian fighting at one of those events.