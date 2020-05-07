UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Can Return In July

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he’ll be ready to step back inside the Octagon in July.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He was scheduled to put his gold on the line against Tony Ferguson last month. While UFC 249 was ultimately pushed back to May 9, “The Eagle” won’t be making the show. A travel ban in Russia forced the UFC to move on with an interim title bout between Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Khabib Says He Can Return As Early As July

Nurmagomedov is in the midst of Ramadan but that will end before the month is up. In an Instagram comment, “The Eagle” said he can get back to action as soon as July (h/t ESPN MMA).

“I can fight anytime. Ramadan finishes May 23. [In] July, I’m gonna be ready. Stop talking about me. This is coronatime; when Khabibtime comes, I [will] smash all of them.”

Nurmagomedov was last seen in action back in Sept. 2019. He submitted Dustin Poirier to successfully defend his 155-pound gold. It was his second successful title defense. The winner of Ferguson vs. Gaethje is due for a lightweight title unification bout against “The Eagle.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic made its mark on the world of sports, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were set to collide inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The bout was to take place on April 18. “The Eagle” vs. “El Cucuy” has been booked several times in the past but always fell apart due to injuries and illnesses on both sides.