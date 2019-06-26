UFC Lightweight Desmond Green Charged With DUI Manslaughter In Fatal Crash

The investigation involving UFC lightweight Desmond Green has come to a conclusion. And things are not looking good for the New York-born fighter.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Green is being held on being held in Broward County Jail today on bonds totaling $194,000 as revealed by court records. Green was charged with a lengthy list of 20 charges including DUI manslaughter for an August 2018 accident that killed 67-year-old Emelina Morfa and 76-year-old Emma Suarez Hernandez.

The fatal crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Florida Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines, Florida, last August. Green lost control of his 2011 Dodge Durango and hit a tractor driven by 51-year-old Juan Gomez. The collision caused a rapid chain reaction. Morfa and Suarez Hernandez were killed when the 2007 Toyota Yaris they were riding in was hit. The driver of the Toyota Yaris, 65-year-old Mily Vita-Vega, and her passenger, 58-year-old, Teresa Jaramillo, were both seriously hurt. They were taken to Memorial Hospital, where they underwent surgery according to the report.

Concerning Circumstances

Green only suffered minor injuries in the crash. But witnesses reported that he was seen throwing a metal object over a concrete highway wall. The object was a metal grinder containing marijuana residue according to his arrest records. Green’s vehicle was searched, and the investigation unearthed a baggie containing a white powder that was found to be cocaine. Green reportedly slurred his words and smelled like he had been drinking. Tests later revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.

The arrest report stated, “Green’s normal faculties were impaired by alcoholic beverages and/or controlled substance at the time the crash occurred.” He was not wearing a seat belt and was driving on a suspended license, his second such offense.

Green’s Full List Of Charges

A full list of Green’s 20 charges can be viewed below:

• Dui Cause Death To Any Human

• Dui Cause Death To Any Human

• Dui Cause Death To Any Human

• Dui Cause Death To Any Human

• Dui & Serious Bodily Injury To Another

• Dui & Serious Bodily Injury To Another

• Dui & Serious Bodily Injury To Another

• Dui & Serious Bodily Injury To Another

• Possession Of Cocaine

• Dui W/Dam To Prop Or Person Of Another

• Dui W/Dam To Prop Or Person Of Another

• Dui W/Dam To Prop Or Person Of Another

• Dui W/Dam To Prop Or Person Of Another

• Dui W/Dam To Prop Or Person Of Another

• Drug Paraphernalia-Possess And Or Use

• Poss Cannabis 20 Grams Less/ Synth Cann 3 Gms Less

• Drive While License Susp- Second Offense

• Possession Controlled Substance W/O Prescription

• Poss Cannabis 20 Grams Less/ Synth Cann 3 Gms Less

• Drive While License Susp- Second Offense

Green has fought three times since the incident occurred, going 2-1 in those bouts. He most recently toppled Charles Jourdain by decision at UFC Rochester.