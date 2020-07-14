UFC Lightweight Devonte Smith’s Sister Shot & Killed Outside Nightclub

The sister of UFC lightweight Devonte Smith has been killed.

Dariene Smith was shot outside a nightclub in downtown Columbus, Ohio early Saturday morning. She has died at the age of 23. Dariene leaves behind two children, ages six and two.

10WBNS reports that Dariene was leaving the nightclub with friends when a fight broke out. Dariene and an unidentified man were caught in the crossfire while trying to run for cover. Dariene was taken to Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Devonte sent MMAJunkie the following brief statement.

“My sister is an amazing person who is a true source of light and inspiration, in life and death,” Devonte said in a statement to MMA Junkie. “We miss her more than anything and would do anything to bring her back. We’re extremely grateful for everyone’s support and prayers.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Dariene’s funeral and burial services as well as financial assistance for her two children. Here’s part of the info on the page.

“Dariene enjoyed her office job, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced her into working just part-time. Unfortunately her involuntary change in employment status voided her life-insurance policy.

With no insurance policy, Dariene’s family is gratefully accepting funding for funeral and burial services, and for financial assistance in raising her two young children.

Thank you very much for your support.”

We at MMA News send our condolences to Devonte Smith and his family during this difficult time.