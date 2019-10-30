UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier: ‘I Plan On Fighting Again In March’

Dustin Poirier is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery, but the recovery process may not be so long.

Poirier has had hip issues for a while and recently went under the knife. “The Diamond” felt the timing was right as he’s coming off a third-round submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier is optimistic that he can return in early spring 2020.

Dustin Poirier Eyeing March Return

Poirier took to his Twitter account to give a status update. At this point, “The Diamond” feels he can step back inside the Octagon in March.

Just want to update and thank everyone who is riding with me! Finally flying back home today! Excited to start my recovery journey and be back better than ever I plan on fighting again in March! Thanks everyone for the love and support 🙏

Poirier has gone 5-1, 1 NC in his last seven outings. In that span, Poirier has beaten Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Jim Miller. The former interim UFC lightweight titleholder remains high on the official UFC 155-pound rankings, holding the number two spot.

