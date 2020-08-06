UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee Suffers Second ACL Tear In His Other Knee

Kevin Lee was recovering from a torn ACL, only to suffer the same injury with his other knee.

Lee has had a string of bad luck. The “Motown Phenom” has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. Lee said he planned to take some time off after his submission loss to Charles Oliveira. He ended up having to undergo surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Things have gotten worse.

Kevin Lee Tears His Other ACL

Lee released a video on his Instagram account revealing that he tore the ACL in his right knee while recovering from surgery on his left knee. Here’s what he had to say (via MMAJunkie).

“I hurt it while trying to recover from this one,” Lee said. “But honestly, I’m not that discouraged about it. I feel like I’ve been on this path for a long-ass time, like last 10 years, and I’ve seen all of this (expletive) happening. I didn’t know I was going to have it, but I knew for sure it was going to happen. I guess God wants me to have two strong knees. So when I come back, I’m going to (expletive) somebody up. I feel like I’m on the right path.”

Lee trains at Tristar Gym and has been hoping to turn his misfortune around. He’s hasn’t been having the same success that led him to an interim UFC lightweight title shot back in Oct. 2017 against Tony Ferguson. Despite suffering this latest injury setback, Lee remains undeterred.